Ochsner LSU Health Opens First Multispecialty Center in Bossier City

Ochsner LSU Health has opened its first multispecialty center in Bossier City. The center is located at 4481 Viking Drive in the former Davis’ Clothing and Outdoor building. Services at the new facility include primary care, orthopedics, sports medicine, neurosurgery, rehabilitation, laboratory, and advanced imaging.

The 25,000 square foot facility overs care in a state-of-the-art facility with updated technology in a healing environment. Ochsner LSU Health – Viking Drive will offer patient check-in kiosks, turf field for rehabilitation and athletic injury services, rehabilitation gym with dedicated areas for physical therapy and occupational therapy, annual physicals and screening, on-site lab services and more.

Sports Medicine and Orthopedics

The team of sports specialists offers advanced care for all sports injuries from minor sprains and concussions to serious injuries. The center also offers yearly sports physicals.

Due to the seriousness of some sports injuries, patients will be able to schedule an appointment within two days of their injury. If surgery is required, a team of orthopedic surgeons are prepared and available to work with patients.

A unique feature of the facility is an outdoor turf field to help athletes get back on the field. The center is also equipped with a gym dedicated to physical and occupational therapy rehabilitation and an on-site imaging center will speed the diagnosis process.

Primary Care

The team of primary-care physicians will provide healthcare, such as annual health screenings and treatment for illnesses, for the entire family. The Viking Drive location offers bi-lingual primary care and sports medicine physician for Spanish-speaking patients.

The Viking Drive location allows for easy access for patients who live on the east side of the Red River.

Ochsner LSU Health – Viking Drive patient care team includes:

Primary care and sports medicine physicians Dr. Kenneth Aguirre, Dr. Geoffrey McLeod, and Dr. Peter Klucar

Orthopedic specialists Dr. Richard Harrell, Dr. Mario Labao, Dr. Andrew Zhang

Neurosurgery specialists Dr. Brian Willis , Dr. Christopher Newman, Dr. Jamie Blake Toms

Other providers onsite also include Physician assistants Meredith Thibodeaux and Tim Savoie and Nurse practitioners Rebecca Berry and Mary Fort.

To schedule an appointment with any one of the doctors, you can call 318-626-2593 or visit ochsnerlsuhs.org.