Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Dedicates Sleep Clinic

Today, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dedicated its sleep clinic on the St. Mary Medical Center campus

to Dr. Andrew Chesson. Dr. Chesson is a former LSU neurologist and dean who established the area’s

first sleep clinic in the 1980’s. The clinic is located on the 4 th floor of the Fairfield Building.



Dr. Chesson said his mission started after patients were referred to him with health problems that could

not be diagnosed. His research led him to determine that their health issues were related to a problem

with their sleep.



He says there were some articles, about breathing problems and sleep, however getting the medical

community to agree with the diagnosis was difficult. Dr. Chesson remembers the New England Journal

of Medicine rejecting an article about sleep apnea because reviewers questioned whether it really

existed.



Dr. Chesson and a dedicated team, were able to build their own equipment using items purchased at

Radio Shack. That is how this area’s first sleep clinic was built to help local patients who couldn’t travel

elsewhere for services.



Technology has improved since the 1980’s. Back then, the only treatment was a tracheostomy, where an

opening is made in the front of the neck and a tube is inserted into the windpipe to help people breathe.



Now, people who suffer from sleep apnea have options including surgery and CPAP machines.



Dr. Chesson retired from the medical profession after spending his entire medical career in Shreveport.