Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport electrophysiologist first in Louisiana to implant new device to alleviate Central sleep apnea

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport electrophysiologist Dr. Paari Dominic is the first in

Louisiana to implant the Remede® (Remedy) System to help a patient suffering

from central sleep apnea.



There are two types of sleep apnea: obstructive and central. Obstructive sleep

apnea occurs when the airway gets blocked while sleeping. The tongue or relaxed

throat muscles usually cause the blockage. The most common symptom is

snoring. Central sleep apnea (CSA) occurs when the brain does not send a signal

to the diaphragm, which controls breathing.



Remede® sends an electrical impulse to the phrenic nerves, which run to the

diaphragm to initiate breathing. The device operates similar to the way a

pacemaker keeps the heart beating regularly. Remede® senses when breathing

becomes irregular, and it immediately sends a signal to stabilize breathing

throughout the night.



76-year-old Calvin Hightower is the first patient in Louisiana to receive a Remede®

device. He said that a sleep study showed he stopped breathing 48 times during

the night. His wife, Pamela, said she would sleep with her hand on him so that she

could shake him when he stopped breathing. Since getting the Remede®, Mr.

Hightower says that he is not as tired, and he has a little more energy.



The Remede® System is set to function only during sleeping hours.



If you think you might be a candidate for Remede®, you can schedule an

appointment with Dr. Dominic at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Heart and

Vascular Institute in Shreveport. You can call (318) 626-0050 or (318) 626-0034 to

make an appointment.