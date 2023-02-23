Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport & LSU Health Shreveport Offer Free Colorectal Cancer Educational Event

Listen to Your Gut, a Lunch & Learn presented by gastroenterologist
Dr. Sudha Pandit will be held on Saturday, March 4 at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport –
St. Mary Medical Center Community Center, located at 911 Margaret Place in Shreveport.
The event, in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, is free to the public and will
focus on educating the community on the importance of being screened for colorectal
cancer. Lunch will be provided during registration beginning at 11:00 a.m. with the
presentation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Free colorectal screening kits will be available for
those attending. Insurance charges may apply.
According to the Colon Cancer Coalition, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common
cancer diagnosed in the United States and is the second leading cause of cancer-related
deaths in both men and women. In 2021, the recommended age for screening was
lowered from 50 to 45 years of age. As colorectal cancer often has no symptoms,
screening is critical to find and treat colorectal cancer as early as possible.
The event’s speaker, Dr. Sudha Pandit, treats patients at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport
Gastroenterology Associates and is an Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology and
Hepatology at LSU Health Shreveport.