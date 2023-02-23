Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport & LSU Health Shreveport Offer Free Colorectal Cancer Educational Event

Listen to Your Gut, a Lunch & Learn presented by gastroenterologist

Dr. Sudha Pandit will be held on Saturday, March 4 at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport –

St. Mary Medical Center Community Center, located at 911 Margaret Place in Shreveport.



The event, in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, is free to the public and will

focus on educating the community on the importance of being screened for colorectal

cancer. Lunch will be provided during registration beginning at 11:00 a.m. with the

presentation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Free colorectal screening kits will be available for

those attending. Insurance charges may apply.



According to the Colon Cancer Coalition, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common

cancer diagnosed in the United States and is the second leading cause of cancer-related

deaths in both men and women. In 2021, the recommended age for screening was

lowered from 50 to 45 years of age. As colorectal cancer often has no symptoms,

screening is critical to find and treat colorectal cancer as early as possible.



The event’s speaker, Dr. Sudha Pandit, treats patients at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

Gastroenterology Associates and is an Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology and

Hepatology at LSU Health Shreveport.