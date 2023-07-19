Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High-Quality Heart Failure Care

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Heart Failure Silver Plus quality achievement award with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure, meaning reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home.

About 6 million U.S. adults are living with heart failure, a number that is expected to increase to more than 8 million by 2030. Despite the name, heart failure does not mean that the heart has stopped working – it means the heart is having a hard time pumping blood and oxygen throughout the body. While there is no cure for heart failure, patients can live a quality life by working with their health care team to create and stick with a plan that may include medication, symptom monitoring and lifestyle changes.

The Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure quality achievement award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines. The program aims to increase healthy days at home and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

“Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is proud to offer unmatched cardiology care in our region,” said Chris Mangin, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center. “This award reflects the unwavering dedication of our team, whose commitment to excellence and a patient-centric approach has resulted in improved outcomes and healthier communities.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for heart failure patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their heart failure at home.

“We are pleased to recognize the leaders and teams at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for a strong commitment to caring for people with heart failure,” said Clyde W. Yancy, M.D., MSc, MACC, FAHA, MACP, FHFSA, national chairperson of the American Heart Association Heart Failure systems of care advisory group and chief, division of cardiology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. “Hospitals that participate in Get With The Guidelines quality improvement programs often see better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center is also recognized on the American Heart Association’s Target: Heart FailureSM Honor Roll. Hospitals on the Honor Roll meet specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination, and enhances patient education. The goal is to further reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.

To learn more about cardiology services at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, visit ochsnerlsuhs.org/cardio.