OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT OPENS $1.2 MILLION WOMEN’S HEALTH CENTER ON ST. MARY MEDICAL CENTER CAMPUS

SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport continues to invest in its St. Mary Medical Center by opening a Women’s Health Center. A $1.2 million full renovation of 10,000 square feet on the first floor of the Fairfield Medical Office Building on its St. Mary Medical Center campus, eleven Ochsner LSU Health OB/GYN providers began practicing at the new center today.
With 16 exam rooms, an ultrasound room and more, the Women’s Health Center provides consultative, diagnostic, annual exams, and referral services to females.
The Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Women’s Health Center providers include Dr. R. Edward Betcher, Dr. Mila Shah-Bruce, Dr. Caitlin Busada, Dr. Danielle Cooper, Dr. Claude Lockhart, Dr. Lauren Lowery, Dr. C. Eric McCathran, Dr. LaTashia C. Upton, Gina Kristiansen, WHNP-BC, Bridget O. Lee, FNP-C, and Carol Martin, WHNP-BC. The team will begin seeing patients on January 11, 2022.
The Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center campus focuses on the needs of women and children with a 162-bed hospital for women’s services including labor and delivery, a neonatal intensive care unit, and pediatric needs in addition to comprehensive diagnostic and imaging center which offers convenient mammograms, a surgery center, center for perinatal medicine and several other clinics.
The women’s and children’s services at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center hospital include:
- The area’s only OB/GYNs and anesthesiologists on-site 24 hours a day
- Private, spacious labor and delivery suites and postpartum suites with a walk-in shower
- Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
- Level II Nursery
- High-risk maternity specialists and fetal surgeries
- Lactation consultants
- New mothers are given a special first meal after delivery
- Childbirth education classes
- State-of-the-art labor and delivery operating rooms
- Convenient parking
Gynecology services at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center campus include:
- Annual well-women exams and preventive screenings
- Birth control options
- Gynecologic surgery
- Infertility diagnosis, testing and management
- Pap testing: cervical cancer screening
- STD screenings
- State of the art operating rooms
- Robotic surgery
- Urogynecology for pelvic floor disorders and incontinence
- Treatment for menopause
For more information about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport visit www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.