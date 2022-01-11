OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT OPENS $1.2 MILLION WOMEN’S HEALTH CENTER ON ST. MARY MEDICAL CENTER CAMPUS

SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport continues to invest in its St. Mary Medical Center by opening a Women’s Health Center. A $1.2 million full renovation of 10,000 square feet on the first floor of the Fairfield Medical Office Building on its St. Mary Medical Center campus, eleven Ochsner LSU Health OB/GYN providers began practicing at the new center today.

With 16 exam rooms, an ultrasound room and more, the Women’s Health Center provides consultative, diagnostic, annual exams, and referral services to females.

The Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Women’s Health Center providers include Dr. R. Edward Betcher, Dr. Mila Shah-Bruce, Dr. Caitlin Busada, Dr. Danielle Cooper, Dr. Claude Lockhart, Dr. Lauren Lowery, Dr. C. Eric McCathran, Dr. LaTashia C. Upton, Gina Kristiansen, WHNP-BC, Bridget O. Lee, FNP-C, and Carol Martin, WHNP-BC. The team will begin seeing patients on January 11, 2022.

The Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center campus focuses on the needs of women and children with a 162-bed hospital for women’s services including labor and delivery, a neonatal intensive care unit, and pediatric needs in addition to comprehensive diagnostic and imaging center which offers convenient mammograms, a surgery center, center for perinatal medicine and several other clinics.

The women’s and children’s services at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center hospital include:

The area’s only OB/GYNs and anesthesiologists on-site 24 hours a day

Private, spacious labor and delivery suites and postpartum suites with a walk-in shower

Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Level II Nursery

High-risk maternity specialists and fetal surgeries

Lactation consultants

New mothers are given a special first meal after delivery

Childbirth education classes

State-of-the-art labor and delivery operating rooms

Convenient parking

Gynecology services at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center campus include:

Annual well-women exams and preventive screenings

Birth control options

Gynecologic surgery

Infertility diagnosis, testing and management

Pap testing: cervical cancer screening

STD screenings

State of the art operating rooms

Robotic surgery

Urogynecology for pelvic floor disorders and incontinence

Treatment for menopause

