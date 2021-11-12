OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT OPENS INTERVENTIONAL PAIN MANAGEMENT CLINIC

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Interventional Pain Management clinic is now open at the St. Mary Medical Center campus, Fairfield Medical Office Building. The pain clinic will treat patients suffering from low back pain, neck pain, cancer pain, joint pain and more. Doctors Brian Bernhardt, MD, Alan Kaye, MD, Azem Chami, MD, and Varsha Allampalli, MD will see patients at 1801 Fairfield Ave., Suite 401.

For more information or to schedule an appointment please call 318-626-2763 or visit ochsnerlsuhs.org.