Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Pediatrician Dr. Paul Cooper Honored by Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society

The Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society honored Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s Dr. Paul Cooper on Thursday, December 29. Dr. Cooper was presented with the Dr. William H. Haynie Sr. Award. The award is named after the late Dr. Haynie who established Mid City Pediatrics in 1981. He passed away earlier this month.



Dr. Cooper completed both his medical school training and pediatric residency training at LSU Health Shreveport. He is currently a pediatrician with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. Dr. Cooper had served as the Pediatric Residency Director at LSU Health Shreveport since 2006. He retired from that position earlier this year, after mentoring countless pediatricians. Many of those pediatricians have stayed in Northwest Louisiana to care for our young population.



“He has put so much time and effort into mentoring and molding our local pediatricians, many who have gone on to other places,” said Dr. Megan Gardner, President of the Northwest Louisiana Pediatric

Society. “He has done such an exceptional job. He represents everything the Dr. William H. Haynie

Award entails.”



“It’s such a tremendous honor,” said Dr. Cooper. “To get an award named after Dr. Haynie is

tremendous because he was such a pillar in the pediatric community here, so this is just an amazing

honor.”



This is the tenth year that the Northwest Louisiana Pediatric Society has handed out this award.