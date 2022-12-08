Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Performs First Spine Surgery with Mazor X Robotic Guidance System

Dr. Andrew Zhang, Chief of Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Spine Surgery at Ochsner LSU Health

Shreveport, recently performed the department’s first robotic spine surgery using the Mazor X™ Robotic

Guidance System. Ochsner LSU Health remains at the forefront of orthopedic care, and it is one of only

two healthcare facilities in Northwest Louisiana to offer this technology.



The technology and robot provide precision guidance for the placement of screws into the skeletal

structure during spine surgery. Screws are placed into the spine during procedures for degenerative disk

disease, spinal stenosis, scoliosis or herniated disks that cause nerve pain. In the past, doctors would

manually insert the screws with the help of imaging during the surgery, which provided less accuracy.



The Mazor X™ Robotic Guidance System expertly places and orients the screws during the procedure.

X-rays taken before surgery allow doctors to input the information into the Mazor X™ to guide the

machine on where the screws need to go. The system’s 3D cameras map the surgical area, which gives

doctors real-time images during the procedure. A study conducted in 2019 showed that the Mazor X™

had nearly 100% accuracy.



Additional benefits of robotic spine surgery include smaller incisions, faster recovery times, shorter

hospital stays, less postoperative pain, decreased exposure to radiation and less risk for surgical

complications. The department regularly uses innovative technology in the care of their patients,

producing high satisfaction rates and promising results.



To learn whether you are a candidate for robotic spine surgery, contact the Ochsner LSU Health

Department of Orthopedic Spine Surgery at 318-813-7100.