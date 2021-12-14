OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT – SPRING LAKE NOW OPEN

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announces the opening of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Spring Lake, located at 8445 Line Avenue, Suite 100. The new location provides primary care services to patients of all ages. It also offers lifestyle management services, full laboratory, and x-ray services.

The Spring Lake Primary Care location will offer curbside arrival, patient check-in kiosks for convenient registration, virtual visits, and digital medicine. Patients will have access to the MyChart application and can schedule appointments, manage prescriptions, view lab and test results, communicate with their care team, complete virtual visits and e-precheck. The state-of-the-art facility advanced technology also includes the area’s most advanced electronic health record system, providing continuity of care and convenience for patients.

Ochsner LSU Health – Spring Lake patient care team includes Dr. Natalie Trujillo-Aguirre, Dr. John Jacob and physician assistant Casey Payne.

Dr. Natalie Trujillo-Aguirre is the Clinic Medical Director for Ochsner LSU Shreveport – Spring Lake Primary Care. Dr. Trujillo-Aguirre specializes in disease prevention and health promotion in acute and chronic diseases in the outpatient and inpatient setting. She is bilingual, fluent in Spanish.

Dr. John Jacob completed his residency in internal medicine at LSU Health Science – Shreveport. He has chosen a career in outpatient internal medicine.

Casey Payne is the certified physician assistant at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Spring Lake. Her areas of interest are wellness and preventative medicine, treatment of diabetes, nutrition counseling, treatment of mental health issues and educating patients on the importance of mental health when managing chronic illness.

To schedule an appointment, call 318-626-4242.