OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT – ST. MARY MEDICAL CENTER EARNS 2021 LEAPFROG TOP HOSPTIAL AWARD

Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers recognized as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.

“It is such an honor to be recognized for the excellent care provided at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center,” stated Chris Mangin, CEO, “We have a fantastic team that has focused on patient care and satisfaction in a way that challenges us daily and makes each of us better. This is a great way to reward them for their hard work and passion.”

Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center received a Top Teaching distinction. A total of 149 top hospitals nationwide were selected as Top Hospitals, including:

8 Top Children’s

46 Top General

23 Top Rural

72 Top Teaching

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“We are pleased to recognize Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center as a Top Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in the Shreveport community. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first.”