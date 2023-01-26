OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT- ST. MARY MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR EXCELLENCE IN PATIENT EXPERIENCE

Ochsner LSU Health is pleased to announce its St. Mary Medical Center has been named a 2022

Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.



Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center won the Guardian of Excellence Award® for Patient Experience in Medical Practice. As a winner, this means St. Mary Medical Center ranked in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Additionally, it is the only facility in the area to receive this award. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.



“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, these hospitals have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “The caregivers have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”



“We are honored to receive this recognition from Press Ganey,” said Dr. LaTashia Upton, Chief Medical Officer at St. Mary Medical Center. “Our physicians, nurses and staff are dedicated to providing excellent care to our patients. I am proud of our team for their compassion and integrity and for putting our patients first every day.”



To learn more about Ochsner LSU Health, visit www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.