Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to Hold Third Annual Run 4 Everyone

By
BPT Staff
-
1
0

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will hold its third annual Run 4 Everyone 5K and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, September 23. As a healthcare leader, Ochsner LSU Health is not only committed to playing a role in the community’s medical care, but also wants to help everyone live healthy and active lives.

The event will take place at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center at 911 Margaret Place. The Fun Run will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the 5K starting immediately after. A Virtual Run option is available for those unable to attend in person, as well as a sleep-in supporter option. As a special perk for parents, children ages 5 and above can be left with a Run Buddy during the 5K.

Run 4 Everyone – Saturday, September 23

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center

911 Margaret Place, Shreveport

Kids Fun Run – 8:00 a.m.

5K Race – 8:15 a.m.

Register at runsignup.com

Along with medals for child participants, $100 will be awarded to the overall male and female winners. T-shirts are guaranteed for registrations received by September 4 and the first 50 people to register will receive a free pair of GOODR sunglasses. To learn more about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, visit ochsnerlsuhs.org.

BPT Staff

