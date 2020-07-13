Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to provide community COVID-19 testing July 13–July 17

Shreveport, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has announced expanded community COVID-19 testing locations this week in Shreveport and Bossier City. Testing asymptomatic individuals is an important step in stopping the spread of COVID-19.



Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status in order to prevent illness in others.



Please find the testing location details below. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.



Monday, July 13

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Stonewall Baptist Church

807 Eatman St.

Bossier City, LA 71111



Tuesday, July 14

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Praise Temple

4725 Greenwood Road

Shreveport, LA 71109



Wednesday, July 15

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Praise Temple

4725 Greenwood Road

Shreveport, LA 71109



Thursday, July 16

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Peaceful Rest Baptist Church

8200 St. Vincent Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71106



Friday, July 17

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Peaceful Rest Baptist Church

8200 St. Vincent Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71106



Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.



Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.



In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:



Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.

Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.



New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.