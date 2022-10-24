OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SRING LAKE HOSTING SPECIAL FLU SHOT EVENT

Ochsner LSU Health Spring Lake will hold a special flu shot event on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the clinic located at 8445 Line Avenue in Shreveport.

The Ochsner LSU Health team will provide flu shots for those six months and older. All major insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid will be accepted. Walk-ins are welcome, however appointments are highly recommended. You can make an appointment by calling 318-626-4242. Appointments can also be made online at my.ochsner.org.

We are currently entering flu season, which peaks between December and February. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot. Currently, there is a flu shot for people who are allergic to eggs. All types of flu vaccinations will be available at this clinic.

The CDC is already reporting cases of the flu this year. Most of the cases are in the southeast and south-central part of the country. The 2020-2021 flu season was unusually mild. Medical experts believe the drop in flu cases was related to COVID-19 precautions.