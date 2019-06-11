Off ramp on I-20 to Benton Road will close next week

The I-20 Eastbound off ramp to LA 3 (Benton Road) in Bossier City will close next week.

The I-20 Eastbound off ramp to LA 3 (Benton Road) in Bossier City will be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

This off ramp is located approximately 0.5 miles east of Diamond Jacks Boulevard. This closure is for routine bridge inspection. Work will be performed weather permitting.

This is a total bridge closure, so for an alternate route all vehicles will have to detour using I-20 to LA 72 to LA 3.