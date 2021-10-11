Office space renovations are underway for police jury staff

When several Bossier Parish Police Jury office staffers return from the Thanksgiving holiday, they’ll find themselves heading for new surroundings at the parish courthouse.



Renovations are underway on new offices and conference areas on the courthouse’s fourth floor, and staff of the police jury’s accounting department will be one group moving up. Office staff for Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. l will also be headquartered in the newly renovated space.



Parish Purchasing Agent/Projects Manager Jim Firth said the project will cost roughly $475,000 and will provide much-needed additional space for the accounting department and other staffers who will relocate to the new fourth floor.



“We’ve needed this for some time now,” Firth said. “With the continued growth in Bossier Parish, the work load on our office staff has increased tremendously. We’ve had to add new people to the staff and we were simply running out of room. This is the best use of available space in the courthouse.”



“We’ve designed the fourth floor to facilitate the staff that will be locating there and we planned for the possibility of additional personnel as we continue to grow,” Firth said.



When the departments move to the new space, offices on the first floor won’t be left vacant, Firth said. Members of the engineering department will move down the aisle, gaining some much-needed office and storage space.



Firth said renovations are expected to be completed and office equipment in place by December 1.