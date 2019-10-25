Officer involved shooting at Bossier City hotel

A Bossier City Police officer was involved in a shooting at a hotel Friday after responding to disorderly person call.

At 5:45 a.m. Oct. 25, 2019, Bossier City Police responded to complaint of a disorderly person at the LaQuinta Inn, 309 Preston Blvd.

The responding officer encountered the suspect who was reportedly armed with a weapon. The officer subsequently fired his duty weapon.

Some news reports are claiming the suspect was a woman armed with a knife. An official release from the BCPD did not confirm this.

The suspect was transported to LSU Oschner, there is no update on his/her condition as of yet. The officer is uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information becomes available.