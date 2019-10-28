Officer involved in fatal shooting at Bossier City hotel identified

UPDATE: The officer involved in the shooting that occurred on Oct. 25, 2019 is Patrick Edmonds, Jr. Edmonds joined the Bossier City Police Department in May of 2018.

He is assigned to the Patrol Division. Edmonds is on administrative leave pending investigations by the Internal Affairs Division and Criminal Investigation Division, which are standard procedures in officer involved shootings.

Further details will be released once the investigations along with a review by the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office are complete.

The following news briefs follows below:

A Bossier City Police officer was involved in a fatal shooting at a hotel Friday after responding to disorderly person call.

At 5:45 a.m. Oct. 25, 2019, Bossier City Police responded to complaint of a disorderly person at the LaQuinta Inn, 309 Preston Blvd.

The responding officer encountered the suspect, Shannon Rupert, 45, of Shreveport who was waving around a pair of scissors while on a phone in the lobby of the hotel.

The officer reportedly gave multiple verbal commands to Rupert to put down the weapon. Rupert then aggressively approached the officer with scissors in hand. The officer fired two rounds from his department issued handgun striking Rupert in the upper torso.

The suspect was transported to LSU Oschner, where she was pronounced deceased. The officer was not injured.

Rupert was staying at the inn at the time of the complaint.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information becomes available.