Officer involved in fatal shooting at Bossier City hotel

A Bossier City Police officer was involved in a fatal shooting at a hotel Friday after responding to disorderly person call.

At 5:45 a.m. Oct. 25, 2019, Bossier City Police responded to complaint of a disorderly person at the LaQuinta Inn, 309 Preston Blvd.

The responding officer encountered the suspect, Shannon Rupert, 45, of Shreveport who was waving around a pair of scissors while on a phone in the lobby of the hotel.

The officer reportedly gave multiple verbal commands to Rupert to put down the weapon. Rupert then aggressively approached the officer with scissors in hand. The officer fired two rounds from his department issued handgun striking Rupert in the upper torso.

The suspect was transported to LSU Oschner, where she was pronounced deceased. The officer was not injured.

Rupert was staying at the inn at the time of the complaint.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information becomes available.