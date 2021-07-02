Officials from Two Louisiana Healthcare Companies Indicted for Multi-Million Dollar Bank Fraud Scheme

MONROE, La. – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging

Charlie L. Simpson, 48, of Downsville, who worked as Chief Operating Officer of United

Home Care, Inc. (“United”) and Trinity Home Health Care, Inc. (“Trinity”), and Charles

R. Gardner, 53, of West Monroe, who worked as Chief Financial Officer/Controller of

United and Trinity. Simpson and Gardner were each charged with one count of

conspiracy to commit bank fraud and four counts of bank fraud, announced Acting

United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

The indictment alleges that from April 2016 until March 2017, Simpson and

Gardner were involved in a scheme to defraud Origin Bank, Peoples Bank, and Louisiana

National Bank (“LNB”) by fraudulently obtaining money and credits from the three

banks. It is alleged that Simpson and Gardner orchestrated and executed a check kite

between accounts at Origin Bank and LNB wherein they deposited hundreds of checks

between multiple accounts they controlled at both banks and took advantage of the float

when they passed the checks, timing the exchanges to artificially inflate the account

balances. In so doing, Simpson and Gardner caused Origin Bank and LNB to honor

checks and payments drawn against accounts with insufficient funds and put the

financial institutions at risk.

The indictment further alleges that on March 8, 2017, Simpson learned that

accounts under his control at LNB had an overdraft and the bank would only accept a

certified check to cover the deficit. To cover the overdraft and prevent the kite from

collapsing, Simpson and Gardner allegedly added a third bank, Peoples Bank, into the

scheme by issuing over 20 checks for approximately $4 million drawn from different

accounts at that bank and deposited them into multiple accounts at Origin Bank.

However, the accounts used at Peoples Bank did not have sufficient funds to cover the

checks deposited into Origin Bank. In fact, the accounts at Peoples Bank had less than

$2,000 available. The following day, March 9, 2017, the defendants used the artificially

inflated balances to obtain four certified checks totaling $2.1 million from Origin Bank

and deposited them into different accounts at LNB to cover the overdraft. Origin Bank

suffered a financial loss when it discovered that Simpson and Gardner had used the

inflated accounts to obtain certified funds.

An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent

unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.



The FBI is conducting this investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H.

Whitten is prosecuting the case.