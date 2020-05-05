Officials launch ‘Open Safe SBC’

Area healthcare experts joined government and business leaders from both sides of the Red River Tuesday to announce the launching of Open Safe SBC.

To support this effort, both municipalities from the region have come together to create opensafesbc.com.

“As you know, Governor Edwards has extended his stay at home order until May 15th. We will continue to follow his directive. But in 10 days, businesses across Northwest Louisiana will re-open for customers. We want to make sure we are ready and ready to do it safely. That is why today we are announcing the launch of Opensafesbc.com,” said Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker.

Open Safe SBC is a campaign to encourage businesses and the public to collaborate to safely re-open local businesses to help restart northwest Louisiana’s economy.

“This is why more than a dozen government, healthcare, and economic development agencies are partnering to help our businesses open safely,” said Lisa Johnson, Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

The guidelines balance the health of the public with economic priorities. For businesses those include temperature screenings of employees, COVID-19 testing, return-to-work protocols, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and aggressive cleaning.

“Business owners are going to have to take steps to create social distance for customers. They are going to have to limit capacity,” says Brandon Fail, Shreveport Economic Development Director.

Medical personnel are also keeping a close eye on Covid-19 cases. Which will play a big role in what happens after May 15th.

Three criteria are being considered.

“Number one, sustain decline in Covid-like illness. Number two, sustain case decline. Number three, decrease in hospitalization,” says Dr. G.E. Ghali, LSU Health Science Center Shreveport.

Working together to support one another. Barksdale Air Force Base is ready to do their part to help re-engage with the economy.

“Many of you know the important mission that our Base has in our national defense. It is vital that we keep our airmen healthy so that they can be ready to carry out the nation’s business. We have worked diligently on Base to flatten the curve, just as you have in our community. We all welcome the opportunity to re-open and to allow our airmen to re-engage with the businesses they need and want. We appreciate that the municipalities and the business leaders have come together to help businesses reopen safely, to protect employees and customers. We at Barksdale are ready to do our part,” said Col. Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander at Barksdale Air Force Base.

For more information, please visit: https://opensafesbc.com/