Oldest surviving WWII veteran, Lawrence Brooks, dies at 112

The National WWII Museum announces the passing of the oldest surviving WWII veteran in the United States, Lawrence Brooks. Brooks passed away Wednesday morning at his home in New Orleans, LA. He was 112.

According to The New Orleans National WWII Museum, Brooks was one of 15 children and he was born on September 12, 1909, and was raised in Norwood, Louisiana, a small village about 40 miles north of Baton Rouge.

He was drafted into the US Army at the age of 31 and spent World War II in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion, the New Orleans National WWII Museum reported Wednesday.

“The Board of Trustees, staff and volunteers at The National WWII Museum will forever cherish the memories we shared with Lawrence Brooks,” said Stephen J. Watson, Museum President & CEO. “He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him. As the nation’s oldest known living veteran, he proudly served our country during World War II, and returned home to serve his community and church. His kindness, smile and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him. We send our sincerest condolences to his daughter Vanessa and the entire Brooks family,” said the NATIONAL WWII MUSEUM.

To learn more about Lawrence Brooks and his life visit the National WWII Museums website.