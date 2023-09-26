Oliver Bryan Mitchell died Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Shreveport, LA. He was born January 29, 1931, in Haughton, LA, the son of Robert E. Mitchell, Sr., and Minnie Irene Bryan Mitchell.



Bryan graduated from Haughton High School, Class of 1948. Following graduation, he began his career in dairy farming at the Zion Hill Family Farm in Haughton, LA.

In 1951, he married his sweetheart, Billie (Doll) Munn Mitchell. They celebrated 72 years of marriage in August.



Bryan was a loyal member of First Baptist Church Haughton where he served in numerous positions, including Deacon for 67 years, Treasurer, and the building committee for all buildings built at First Baptist Church Haughton. He also taught “The Cornerstone Life Group Class” for 60 years and was a Lifetime Gideon.

Bryan served on the Board of Bremco and Board of Swepco, The Life Board of Southern Farm Bureau, President of Bossier Parish Farm Bureau and Vice President of Louisiana Farm Bureau.

In 2007, he decided to close the dairy which was the last producing dairy in Bossier Parish. After closing the dairy, he ran a beef cattle operation at Zion Hill Farm which is currently being operated by his three sons. “Big Daddy,” as he is known to his family, was a hard-working farmer who was a Bible-believing Christian that continued witnessing to people even on his death bed.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, DeWayne Mitchell, Robert E. Mitchell, Jr., Tom Mitchell and his sisters, Julia Ellen Mitchell Tyler, Edith Mitchell, Francis Mitchell Wilkerson and Doris Mitchell Sorensen, daughters-in-law, Becki Stewart Mitchell and Diann Taylor Mitchell and grandson, Aaron Stroud Mitchell.



Surviving in addition to his wife, Billie (Doll) Munn Mitchell, are his sons, Bill Mitchell, Steve Mitchell and wife Carole, Dave Mitchell and wife Cyndy; six grandchildren, Amy Mitchell Guendulay Bernstein and husband Jake, Adam Mitchell and wife Angela, David Mitchell and wife Brandy, Brittany Mitchell Tingle, Sara Mitchell Nobles and husband Daniel, and Blake Mitchell and wife Bri; thirteen great grandchildren, one sister, Mildred Mitchell Taylor, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held before the service on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 9:30 AM until the start of the funeral at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Haughton, 105 E. Washington Avenue, Haughton LA, 71037. Interment will be at the Mitchell Family Plot at Camp Zion Cemetery, Haughton, LA.



Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great grandsons, Adam Mitchell, John Aaron Mitchell, David Mitchell, Shane Mitchell, Blake Mitchell, Daniel Nobles and Wess Tilley. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class, “The Cornerstone Life Group.”



We could like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Willis-Knighton Pierremont and especially his Family Doctor, Dr. Cody Tingle, for their care of “Big Daddy” during the last three months. Also, a special thank you to Bennetta, Jenny, Theresa and Brenda at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, Shreveport, for their love, compassion and care during the last few days of his life.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following in memory of Oliver Bryan Mitchell: Gideons International—The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington DC 20090-7251; St. Jude Children’s Hospital—501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission—901 McNeil St., P.O. Box 3949, Shreveport, LA 71101-3949.