Oliver Doyle Lowe, Jr., was born March 18, 1933, in Minden, La. to the union of Jewel Dillard Lowe and Oliver Doyle Lowe, Sr. He entered his eternal rest December 21, 2023, in Bossier City. He was 90 years old.He was preceded in death by wives Nell Gruner Lowe, Martha Rhodes Lowe, and Patricia Shelton Lowe. He is survived by his children Joseph Alan Lowe, David Wesley Lowe (Barbara), Gwen Miller Lowe (Randy) and stepdaughter, Becky Wilson Lewis (Lynn). He was a proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Aaron Kyle Lowe, Hannah Lowe Mckenzie, Roy Miller, Wes & Clint Lowe, Andrew and Alex Lewis. His great-grandchildren are Jude and Van Mckenzie, Grayson, Harper and Kinsley Lewis, and Janie Belle Lewis.Doyle graduated from Minden High School and served in the Army three years in Germany during the Korean War. He attended embalming school in Dallas and his career as a funeral director spanned fifty years. As a Christian, Doyle considered his work a special mission of helping families during their most difficult times of personal loss. He was also a Certified Grief Counselor who specialized in bereavement counseling for parents who had lost a child. In 1988 Doyle received the “Funeral Director of the Year” from the North LA Funeral Director’s Association.Doyle loved Barksdale Baptist Church where he held leadership positions including Sunday School Director, Training Union Director and participated in outreach programs. He and Martha enjoyed traveling and one of their greatest blessings was an opportunity to visit the Holy Land with their youngest daughter, Gwen, and their church family.Doyle was very civic minded and enjoyed many years in Bossier’s Optimist Club where he served in several capacities including President. He believed in giving back to his community and dedicated himself to the organization’s many programs and sponsorships. The Optimist Club mirrored his personal outlook on life. And life had not always been easy on him. Widowed suddenly with three small children, he faced a difficult tragedy with a steadfast heart. He believed that God’s grace, positive thinking and hard work would always win out. It certainly molded him into the compassionate, understanding and non-judgmental person he was.Our Lord answered his prayers for a wife willing to love his children as her own. Martha Rhodes Wilson did just that and additionally Doyle adopted her daughter. The four children enjoyed growing up together, Sunday lunches in Minden with O. D. Lowe, Sr. and Martha’s parents, Leroy and Ludie Rhodes in Bossier. There were many wonderful vacations, holidays together and happy family memories in the nearly 30 years Doyle and Martha were married until her passing in 1993. This very fortunate and blessed marriage and “blended family” was proof of God’s grace and mercy, their dedication to each other and unwavering devotion to their children.Doyle often laughed and said, “most men only have one wonderful wife. I’ve had three!” In his later years Doyle found comfort and companionship with “Pat” who kept him busy and well-fed. They enjoyed church services together and trips to visit friends and family. These included Pat’s grown children, Deb, Donna and Randy as well their growing families. Once again, God provided much affection and Doyle’s servant heart helped care for Pat during her last bed-ridden days.Anyone who knew Doyle would remember his humor, humility and genuine affection for everyone he met. His life served others in so many ways and even in his later health struggles his wisdom and ability to “give thanks in all circumstances” (1st Thessalonians 5:18) carried forward his light of faith. He “ran the good race” and has heard Christ’s words, “well done my good and faithful servant.” (2 Timothy 4:7)“So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you.” John 16:22A private burial will be held in Gardens of Memory, Minden LA.