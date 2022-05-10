OLYMPIC BRONZE MEDALIST SYLVIA HOFFMAN SLATED TO SPEAK AT LSU SHREVEPORT COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES FRIDAY

Louisiana State University Shreveport is proud to announce Sylvia Hoffman, Olympic Bronze Medalist and former Pilot, as the Spring 2022 Commencement Speaker.

Hoffman made headlines at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games with teammate Elana Meyers Taylor for earning the Bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled. Prior to her Olympic fame, Hoffman earned her Bachelor of Science in computer programming at LSUS where she played college basketball. Once her college basketball career ended, she began training under LSUS’s Kyle Pierce in hopes of making Team USA as a weightlifter. In 2018 she was recruited to switch to bobsled and has quickly made her mark as the fastest brakewoman for Team USA. She’s won five international medals, three World Cup medals and has been the national push champion twice.

LSUS will host two commencement exercises Friday at Brookshire’s Grocery Arena in Bossier City. The first ceremony begins at 10am and will be for those with last names from A-K. The second ceremony will begin at 2pm for those with last names from L-Z. Hoffman will speak at both. The ceremonies will be livestreamed to the LSU Shreveport Facebook page as well.