Olympics: Eight members of U.S. women’s volleyball team played in Bossier City tournament in 2019

If you were at the FIVB Volleyball Tokyo Qualification Tournament in 2019 at what is now called Brookshire Grocery Arena, you basically saw the team that will compete for gold in the Olympics.

Eight of the 13 women on the qualifying tournament team that went 3-0 are members of the U.S. team and three others are alternates.

Team USA, ranked No. 1 in the world, opened play Saturday at with a three-set sweep of Argentina, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20. Team USA also swept Argentina in its final match of the qualifying tournament.

Team USA plays No. 2 China at 9:05 p.m. CDT Monday.

The semifinal medals matches are scheduled for Aug. 5-8.

Team USA members who played in the Bossier City qualifying tournament are setter Jordyn Poulter (No. 2, Illinois, Aurora, Colo.) outside hitter Jordan Larson (No. 10, Nebraska, Hooper, Neb.), opposite hitter (No. 11, Annie Drews (Purdue, Elkhart, Ind.), opposite hitter Jordan Thompson (No. 12, Cincinnati, Edina, Minn.), outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (No. 14, Illinois, Champaign, Ill.), outside hitter Kim Hill (No. 15, Pepperdine, Portland, Ore.), middle hitter Haleigh Washington (No. 22, Penn State, Colorado Springs, Colo.) and outside hitter Kelsey Robinson (No. 23, Nebraska, Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Alternates who played in the qualifying tournament are libero Megan Courtney, middle hitter Tori Dixon and setter Lauren Carlini.