OMV Urges Residents to Prepare for REAL ID Enforcement Date

The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is encouraging residents to prepare now. Beginning on May 7, 2025, the only state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards federal agencies will accept for official purposes are those that meet REAL ID standards. OMV is urging all residents to consider a REAL ID compliant credential when renewing their license or identification card. Residents who are not eligible for renewal can upgrade by applying for a duplicate license or identification card that is REAL ID compliant.

“All Louisiana residents should review the REAL ID requirements and plan accordingly. Do not wait until the last minute. Now is the time to prepare for the May 2025 enforcement date,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.

Licenses and identification cards that do not meet REAL ID standards will not be accepted for use as identification with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at airport security checkpoints. A valid passport or another acceptable form of federal identification will be accepted to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. Residents who need access to a federal facility that requires identification for entry should consult the policy of the agency operating the relevant facility.

LOUIE, the Louisiana OMV REAL ID virtual expert at www.expresslane.org, is waiting to help Louisiana residents identify which documents they need. Louisiana residents must visit an OMV field office or Public Tag Agent location to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card. Customers can visit www.expresslane.org to book an appointment at their local OMV field office.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. For a complete list of REAL ID compliant identifications visit www.dhs.gov/real-id. For more information on acceptable forms of identification for boarding a commercial aircraft, please visit TSA’s website at www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.