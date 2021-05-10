OMV Website, Expresslane.org, Wins Multiple International Awards

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is proud to announce that its newly redesigned website, www.expresslane.org, is the winner of two prestigious international creative awards. Expresslane.org earned gold in the 2021 Hermes Creative Awards and silver in the 2021 MUSE Creative Awards.

The OMV worked with NIC Louisiana to redesign Expresslane.org in January 2021. The remodeled website further simplifies interactions with state government and enhances the overall citizen experience. Since relaunching, the website has set new monthly records for users in both January and March. “This is evidence of the hard work that went into this project and it speaks volumes to the commitment we have in providing our customers with a convenient online experience,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.

The recent update features new and improved online services and essential motor vehicle information to Louisiana’s citizens in a user-friendly format. Expresslane.org is accessible on any device and offers OMV customers many popular online services such as:

· Vehicle registration renewal

· Duplicate registration request

· Official driving record request

· Driver’s license and ID card renewals

· Duplicate driver’s license and ID request

· Real ID checklist

· Appointment scheduling

“We are thrilled that the site was recognized not once, but twice, and congratulate the OMV for their dedication to making government interactions more accessible and efficient,” said Kellie Benoit Kerstetter, general manager of NIC Louisiana. “The primary goal of the site was to improve the citizen’s digital experience, and our team at NIC is proud to be a part of accomplishing that with the OMV.”

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production and freelance professionals.

The MUSE Awards is a series of international competitions hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), catering to professionals from various industries in hopes of promoting excellence in their respective fields.