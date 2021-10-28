Home News-Free One person dead following shooting in WK Bossier parking lot

One person dead following shooting in WK Bossier parking lot

By
Randy Brown
-
12
0

UPDATE: The Bossier City Police Department confirms that BCPD detectives have arrested 23 year-old Ramsey Akes following the shooting that occurred in the Willis Knighton Bossier parking lot on Wednesday night. Akes is a white male. He was arrested for First Degree Murder and his bond has been set at $275,000.

Original post: Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, a shooting was reported at Willis Knighton Hospital in Bossier City. The shooting reportedly occurred in a parking lot adjacent to the hospital’s emergency room.

The Bossier City Police Department confirms that a 65-year-old woman suffered multiple gun shot wounds in the incident. The woman was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.

BCPD has a 23-year-old man in custody. According to reports, the man and woman did not know one another and the shooting is not connected to WK Bossier in any manner.

This is a developing story. BPT will post updates as further information becomes available.

Randy Brown

