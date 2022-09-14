ONLINE RESIDENT SENTIMENT SURVEY RELEASED TO GATHER INSIGHTS ON SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER AREA

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) is releasing a new, online resident sentiment survey to gather more information to support a Destination Master Plan and rebrand for the Shreveport-Bossier area. Local governments and other notable organizations are working with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau to develop this 10-year plan and new brand identity. Last week, citizens attended three town hall meetings to share ideas and perspectives on Shreveport and Bossier City. Now, the online survey will allow even more voices to be heard.

The survey will take eight to 10-minutes to complete and will allow residents of Caddo and Bossier Parish to provide perceptions of the city in which they reside or work. The survey can be found on the homepage of Shreveport-Bossier.org. Each person who completes the survey is entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of several prizes, including a $100 Visa Gift card. Winners will be chosen the week of September 26th, 2022.

“Shreveport-Bossier City belongs to us all, and it is critically important to hear as many voices as possible as we set long-term goals for our cities and develop a new brand for our area,” said Stacy Brown, president of the SBCTB. “We are working diligently with partners to offer as many platforms as possible to gather input from our community.”

The primary goal of the Destination Master Plan is to set goals and create initiatives over the next 10 years to attract more investment into the community and increase overall visitor spending here. The project will provide a wider variety of jobs, increase the local tax base, help fund community amenities and services, support special events, attract corporate investment and relocation, enhance civic pride, and improve overall quality of life.

In an historic move, the City of Shreveport, the City of Bossier City, the Caddo Parish Commission, the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, and other local community organizations are working together and supporting this project.

The SBCTB is leading and funding the project with the aid of a steering committee, made up of representatives from around the area, which is organized to offer guidance and assistance. The committee member co-chairs are Brittney Dunn, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, and Lisa Johnson, Bossier Chamber of Commerce. The committee members are as follows: Doyle Adams, Elizabeth Baptist Church of Benton, Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission; Gabriel Balderas, El Cabo Verde; Tommy Boggs, Citizens National Bank Bossier City; Mike Busada, Butler Snow Law Firm; Eric England, Port of Caddo-Bossier; Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Police Jury; Beau Hays, BeauxJax Crafthouse; Dr. Tim Magner, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce; Drew Mouton, City of Shreveport; Amanda Nottingham, City of Bossier City; Jason Roberts, Bally’s Shreveport; Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority; Bob Thames, Great Raft Brewing; Henry Whitehorn, City of Shreveport; and Dr. Woody Wilson, Caddo Parish Commission.

The SBCTB hired MMGY to facilitate the Destination Master Plan and a new brand. MMGY Global is the world’s leading integrated marketing firm specializing in the travel, hospitality and entertainment industries. MMGY Next Factor is a division of MMGY Global focused on destination marketing organizations and how they can make a meaningful, sustainable and equitable difference in their communities. For more information, visit https://www.mmgyglobal.com.

For more information, visit the Visit Shreveport-Bossier.org, the Visit Shreveport-Bossier Facebook page or contact Katharyn DeVille, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at kdeville@sbctb.org.