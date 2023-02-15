Opelousas Man Arrested for Possession Child Pornography

Bossier Sheriff’s detectives arrested an Opelousas man for possessing pornography

involving juveniles.



Emery Jude Gaspard, 23, of Opelousas, was being investigated by BSO detectives for

possessing pornography involving juveniles based on a cyber-tip. During the investigation,

Gaspard was found to be in possession of three video files containing child pornography

and was arrested on January 27th, 2023.



BSO detectives continued to diligently investigate the case after the initial arrest and

located 18 more files that contained child pornography belonging to Gaspard. An arrest

warrant was obtained and Gaspard turned himself in at the Bossier Maximum-Security

Facility.



Gaspard’s bond is set at $450,000.00.



This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue

to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney

General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with

information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the

Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.