Opelousas Man Arrested for Possession Child Pornography

Bossier Sheriff’s detectives arrested an Opelousas man for possessing pornography
involving juveniles.
Emery Jude Gaspard, 23, of Opelousas, was being investigated by BSO detectives for
possessing pornography involving juveniles based on a cyber-tip. During the investigation,
Gaspard was found to be in possession of three video files containing child pornography
and was arrested on January 27th, 2023.
BSO detectives continued to diligently investigate the case after the initial arrest and
located 18 more files that contained child pornography belonging to Gaspard. An arrest
warrant was obtained and Gaspard turned himself in at the Bossier Maximum-Security
Facility.
Gaspard’s bond is set at $450,000.00.
This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue
to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney
General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with
information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the
Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.