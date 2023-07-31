Operation Blessing Receives a Generous Donation from Bossier Federal Credit Union

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Food Pantry was excited to receive a substantial donation of canned and

packaged food items from the dedicated team members of Bossier Federal Credit Union on Friday, July 28th.



Employees at Bossier Federal Credit Union engaged in a friendly competition to determine which

location could gather the most food donations. The results of the competition were outstanding, as the Credit Union team members managed to raise over 1,000 lbs. of cans and packaged goods for Operation Blessing.



Operation Blessing, a non-profit food bank program operated by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, provides a vital service to the citizens of Bossier Parish. The program accepts non-perishable food donations year- round. The dedicated volunteers from the Bossier Sheriff’s Posse and Ladies Auxiliary work tirelessly to serve approximately 400 families across Bossier Parish with non-perishable food. These donations are a lifeline for elderly residents on fixed incomes and other individuals in Bossier Parish who find themselves without access to food.



Sheriff Julian Whittington expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the employees of Bossier Federal Credit Union, acknowledging their exceptional efforts in making this donation possible. He stated, “You all have done a fantastic job in bringing this donation to fruition. Thanks to your generosity, families throughout our parish will be blessed as they gather around the table tonight.”



If you would like to contribute to Operation Blessing, please contact the Viking Substation at (318) 747- 8600 or drop off your donations at 2510 Viking Dr., Bossier City, LA 71111. Your support will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.