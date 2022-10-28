Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive begins soon

The annual Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive will kick off next week

with food barrels for canned goods and non-perishables being placed in schools throughout

Bossier Parish. Food barrels will also be placed in both Bossier Sheriff’s Office substations

and the Bossier Parish Courthouse.



Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office partner with Bossier Parish

Schools and Brookshire’s Grocery every year to help provide food to the elderly and needy

families across Bossier Parish during Christmas.



We encourage the public to donate to the “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive by dropping off

food items in one of the food barrels. You can drop off canned goods and non-perishable

food items at any of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office substations, Viking Drive or Arthur Ray

Teague, or the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Please drop off your donations during normal

operating hours. Your support means families can enjoy a hearty meal this Christmas

season.