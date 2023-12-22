Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says deputies and Posse members with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office
delivered Christmas toys to more than 273 children and 101 families who are in need all over Bossier
Parish on Wednesday morning.
It’s all part of Operation Christmas Wish which provides Christmas presents for children who might not
otherwise have much for Christmas.
Donations for Operation Christmas Wish poured in from donors all over the parish like Vicki’s School of
Dance, Bossier Parish Schools 4-H Clubs, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 141, BPCC Student
Government and several individuals who donated toys or cash to help make this Christmas special for
the boys and girls of the parish we serve.
Deputies and Posse members loaded up toys and bikes and delivered them to the surprised kids this
morning at houses throughout the parish. Santa Claus even visited a few of the houses to spread holiday
cheer and to wish the boys and girls a Merry Christmas.
Sheriff Whittington would especially like to thank the Ladies Auxiliary for preparing the packages of
gifts to be delivered to the children.
“We are grateful for the residents in our parish who have dug into their pockets and have donated either
toys or money to help Operation Christmas Wish be a blessing to children in need in our parish,” said
Sheriff Whittington. “People with generous hearts have given so that others may also experience a
wonderful Christmas and I can’t thank them enough.”