Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says deputies and Posse members with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

delivered Christmas toys to more than 273 children and 101 families who are in need all over Bossier

Parish on Wednesday morning.



It’s all part of Operation Christmas Wish which provides Christmas presents for children who might not

otherwise have much for Christmas.



Donations for Operation Christmas Wish poured in from donors all over the parish like Vicki’s School of

Dance, Bossier Parish Schools 4-H Clubs, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 141, BPCC Student

Government and several individuals who donated toys or cash to help make this Christmas special for

the boys and girls of the parish we serve.



Deputies and Posse members loaded up toys and bikes and delivered them to the surprised kids this

morning at houses throughout the parish. Santa Claus even visited a few of the houses to spread holiday

cheer and to wish the boys and girls a Merry Christmas.



Sheriff Whittington would especially like to thank the Ladies Auxiliary for preparing the packages of

gifts to be delivered to the children.



“We are grateful for the residents in our parish who have dug into their pockets and have donated either

toys or money to help Operation Christmas Wish be a blessing to children in need in our parish,” said

Sheriff Whittington. “People with generous hearts have given so that others may also experience a

wonderful Christmas and I can’t thank them enough.”