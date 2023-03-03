Operation Clean Sweep 2023

“Public safety is my biggest concern and it is a proven fact that in dirty, trashy parishes

and cities there’s more crime, so we’re going to do something about it,” said Sheriff

Whittington. This is the eleventh year of the Operation Clean Sweep campaign to clean up

Bossier Parish.



Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and the Bossier Parish Police Jury will provide a

way for Bossier parish citizens to dispose of large items free of cost on March 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30

a.m. at the Airline High School parking lot. No hazardous waste, such as paints, oils, and

other hazardous liquids will be accepted.



Keep Bossier Beautiful Director Lynn Bryan says this is a great opportunity for everyone

in the parish to roll up their sleeves and help clean up our parish.



Organizers say Operation Clean Sweep will begin in the neighborhoods where residents

live and work. Afterward, they can come to the Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking

Drive, on March 18 at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate with a crawfish boil and burgers for lunch. Shane’s

Seafood and BBQ will prepare and serve 900 pounds of crawfish that are provided by

Louisiana Seafood. The Rotary Club of Bossier City will be on the grill cooking up burgers

and hotdogs.



If you want to help clean up the parish, go to keepbossierbeautiful.com and click on

Volunteer Opportunities to sign up.