“Operation Clean Sweep” enjoys recording breaking event

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

“Operation Clean Sweep,” a massive parishwide cleanup effort coordinated by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Keep Bossier Beautiful, enjoyed another record breaking year on Saturday March 18, 2023, More than 500 registered volunteers worked together during the event for the purpose of beautifying Bossier Parish.

Now in its eleventh year of service to the community, last Saturday’s “Operation Clean Sweep” saw volunteers picking up trash throughout Bossier Parish from Plain Dealing to South Bossier City. Mike Walworth, North Louisiana Outreach Coordinator for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser’s office, attended the event in order to cheer on volunteers and to thank them for working to make Bossier Parish cleaner and more beautiful.

“I have to brag about the people of Bossier, the City of Bossier City, the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Bossier Parish School Board and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. These folks all worked together in order to keep Bossier beautiful. Every time you think you’ve seen it all, the next year we do it even bigger and better. That’s why I love it here,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

An” Operation Clean Sweep” record of 9.4 tons of debris was collected overall during last Saturday’s event.. The debris breakdown consisted of: 7,750 lbs. of household goods, 6,500 lbs. of bagged trash, 2,780 lbs. of metal (to be recycled) and 1,760 lbs. of old tires. After all of their hard work, volunteers enjoyed 900 pounds of crawfish provided by Louisiana Seafood, courtesy of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser’s office. Shane’s Seafood and Bar-B-Q prepared the crawfish. Members from the Rotary Club of Bossier City manned the grill cooking hamburgers and hot dogs.

Lynn Bryan, Executive Director of Keep Bossier Beautiful, said “We are grateful for our sponsors, donors, and volunteers who are committed to support this annual event. This weekend was selected for the cleanup to help prepare our city for thousands of guests attending the 2023 Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air Show. Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, along with: the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, the Bossier City Council, the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Keep Bossier Beautiful, all want to express their sincere thanks to everyone who made this project possible.”

“I am super excited about the incredible work performed by our community volunteers today. Our efforts to clean up the parish are good but in order to sustain this level of cleanliness, every one of us must be part of the solution. A couple of easy things you can do is to bag your trash and tarp your loads,” said Bryan.

Keep Bossier Beautiful is the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Affiliate Award from Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

A wide assortment of teams participated in this year’s event including: The Commission For Women of Bossier City, The Republican Women of Bossier City, Team Up to Clean Up SOBO, the Justice League and Elm Grove Elementary School.

Courtesy Photo – Members of the Commission For Women of Bossier City pick up trash along Airline Drive in Bossier City during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, March 18, 2023.