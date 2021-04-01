“Operation Clean Sweep” – Spring Cleanup on April 17

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are partnering with Keep Bossier Beautiful to perform a clean sweep of Bossier Parish, and we need your help. Spring is here, and it is time to spruce up. We are encouraging volunteers around the parish to join us for the big cleanup day on Saturday, April 17, as we participate in “Operation Clean Sweep.”



“We are asking community leaders, Neighborhood Watch Groups, businesses, churches, clubs, organizations, school groups, and individuals to join us as we clean up the parish on the morning of April 17,” said Sheriff Whittington. “You can start in your own neighborhood or subdivision to pick up trash and debris, or venture out to other areas that need cleaning.”



Groups can then bring their bagged trash to the Viking Drive Substation by 11:30 a.m. on April 17 and drop it into a large dumpster provided by Waste Connections, Inc. North Louisiana. You can then enjoy lunch with hamburgers and hot dogs and have group photos taken.



Volunteer cleanup groups and teams or individuals can register for the cleanup here, or at the KBB website, www.KeepBossierBeautiful.com.



Volunteers will be given a cool “Operation Clean Sweep” T-shirt provided by Waste Connections and Friends of Bossier Parish Law Enforcement, Inc. The T-shirt, trash bags and disposable gloves will be available for registered volunteers to pick up at the Viking Drive Substation starting Wednesday, April 14 through noon on Friday, April 16. T-shirts are provided while supplies last, so go ahead and resister soonest. Other sponsors include Sysco, Citi Tele Coin, Sierra Frac Sand, Inc., and Lamar Billboards.



“A clean Bossier means a safer Bossier,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Curb appeal isn’t just about looks…it’s about less crime and more pride.”



Lynn Bryan is the director of Keep Bossier Beautiful, and she is excited about people joining the cleanup effort. “It is always more fun with friends, so gather a team of volunteers that can help,” Lynn encouraged.



Volunteers and community leaders in Plain Dealing led the charge after they collected 6,640 pounds of debris a few weeks ago. We can pitch in and continue the good work.



Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff typically hit the streets each April to pick up trash and clean up our parish as we prepare to welcome thousands of visitors to our area for the “Defenders of Liberty” Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base on May 8 – 9. The air show is also on Mother’s Day weekend, and Mom always said to pick up your mess!

If you are unable to get your bagged trash to the substation, call (318) 458-8588 for assistance with pickup. Also, if you have further questions, contact Lynn Bryan at LBryan@KeepBossierBeautiful.com or (318) 525-2249.



Operation Clean Sweep

Everyone is welcome!

Saturday, April 17th

Cleanup from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Bossier Sheriff’s Substation at 2510 Viking Drive

Upload your cleanup photos with these hashtags – #ThisIsMYBossier #KeepBossierBeautiful