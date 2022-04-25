“Operation Clean Sweep” was a huge success

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

From Plain Dealing to South Bossier, from Benton to Haughton, and all across Bossier City, 755 registered volunteers took to the streets on Saturday morning April 23 to pick up trash in Bossier Parish as a part of Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington’s “Operation Clean Sweep.”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, Mike Walsworth of the Louisiana Lieutenant Governor’s office, city council members, school board members, judges, teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters, military members, veterans, business owners, business associations, pastors, a multitude of civic and volunteer organizations and many dedicated members of the community all pitched in and picked up trash and large debris.

Mike Walsworth of the Lieutenant Governor’s office said “This is the most organized, impressive clean up I have ever seen. It’s just awesome to see. I’m going to take it back home with me on the east side of the state and tell folks how it’s done here in Bossier. Thanks to the Bossier Sheriff. He’s always been anti-litter and he’s proved it here. This is very, very impressive. I haven’t seen another one organized like this one here. I think it makes Bossier better and all of us better.”

The grand total of trash picked up on Saturday morning was 27,680 pounds and 7,860 pounds of metal, which will be recycled.

“I am so proud to serve with so many individuals who truly care about our community that are willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work. Our sponsors and community leaders were very generous with their resources to make this a successful event.” said Lynn Bryan, Executive Director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.

New this year, a crew from the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Mayor Chandler’s office were stationed at the Airline HIgh School softball field parking lot to receive large items that residents wanted to dispose of at no cost to the residents. Washing machines, water heaters, treadmills and so much more was collected at this location.

In total, 74 residents took advantage of the large item drop-off provided by the City of Bossier and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Volunteers came from a wide variety of areas with the largest number of volunteers with 183 noted affiliations with schools, followed by 170 volunteers affiliated with Civic Groups. The largest group of volunteers represented by a single group was Friends of South Bossier, followed by the Airman Leadership School.

After completing the trash pickup activities, more than 600 volunteers gathered at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to enjoy 953 pounds of boiled crawfish provided by the Louisiana Lieutenant Governor’s office and Louisiana Seafood. The crawfish were prepared by Shane’s Seafood and BBQ. Additionally, the Rotary Club of Bossier City prepared 150 hamburgers and hotdogs.

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Community members, city council members, school board members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, business owners, state and local government officials and many more dedicated volunteers congregated at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Substation on Viking Drive to dispense of trash that was collected during “Operation Clean Sweep” on Saturday, April 23. Photos by: (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)