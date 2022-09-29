Members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Troopers from Louisiana State Police-Troop G,

and the Bossier City Police Department teamed up with KCS for Operation Clear Tracks in Bossier City on

Sept. 20, 2022, during Rail Safety week across North America.



Operation Clear Tracks ran eight miles on US 71 (Barksdale Blvd), track, from I-20 to Pecan Valley

Estates for four hours. The operation consisted of a trooper visually witnessing motorists intentionally crossing

the railway while the train approached a crossing. The trooper then radioed ahead to the deputies, officers,

troopers, and a KCS agent who were able to stop the violators and issue a citation. Overall, 25 citations were

written for railway crossing violations during the operation.



“Safe railway crossings are a top priority for law enforcement due to the miles of railroad tracks that we

have in Bossier Parish,” said Sheriff Whittington.



The goal of the operation is to reduce the number of railroad crossings incidents that tragically injure or

kill more than 2,100 people a year.