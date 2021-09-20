“OPERATIZER” SCHEDULED AS BPCC GUEST ARTIST SERIES

The Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College will present a Guest Artist Series performance featuring the 2021-2022 Shreveport Opera Artists in Residence at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, September 22, in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C, 6220 E Texas St. This Guest Artist Series performance is free and open to the public.

The Shreveport Opera Artists in Residence (also known as SOX – Shreveport Opera Xpress) are Laura Sanders, Soprano; Sarah Saturnino, Mezzo-soprano; Dylan Davis, Tenor; and Zachary Frank, Baritone. The Resident Artist accompanist is pianist Ah Young Kim.

The Operatizer will feature selections from standard opera repertoire, including this season’s Marriage of Figaro and lighter selections from popular musicals. The “Operatizer” serves as a musical appetizer for those who enjoy opera as well as those who would like to know more about opera, the daily lives of opera performers, and some of the inner workings and history of the art form. A brief question and answer session with the artists will immediately follow the performance.

The Shreveport Opera Artists in Residence are featured performers of the current Shreveport Opera season.

“The collaboration between the Music Program at BPCC and the Shreveport Opera has been ongoing for years”, says Dr. Gulya Chandler, Music Program Director at BPCC. “We are excited about this opportunity for our students and community at large to experience professional level opera and musical theater.”

For more information on the Guest Artist Series performances or the Music Program at BPCC, contact Dr. Gulya Chandler at 678-6429 or gchandler@bpcc.edu.