[OPINION] Smith: Looking forward to working with new City administration

JANE SMITH

Special to the Press-Tribune

The City of Bossier has been home to my family for many years and we are so proud of Bossier City and what has been accomplished through the years. As Mayor elect Chandler is about to assume his new position as Mayor of Bossier City, we want only the best for Tommy and for our City. Mayor-elect Chandler has carefully chosen the City of Bossier’s new Chief Administrative Officer to be Shane Cheatham. Mr. Cheatham served as a member of the Bossier Parish School Board and most recently ran for City Council District 1 and won. However, prior to serving on the City Council, Mr. Cheatham was selected to be the CAO of the new administration. After considerable thought, Cheatham accepted this position to be a voice for all of Bossier City. I am hopeful as Mayor-elect Chandler and the incoming administration will have many successes as they continue to make Bossier City such a wonderful place to live. During Mayor-elect Chandler’s first City Council meeting as the Mayor, one of the first items of business will be the confirmation of Shane Cheatham as the new CAO of Bossier City. I look forward to the City Council’s confirmation of Shane Cheatham on July 6th. The future of Bossier City continues to be bright and the possibilities for our community are limitless. Those of us who care so much about Bossier City look forward to working together with the Mayor and City Council to continue moving forward.

Jane Smith has served in various leadership roles her entire adult career. Smith was named the first female Principal of Haughton High School, then Bossier Parish School Board’s Superintendent, after that she was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives. Since then Smith has served as the Deputy Secretary at the Louisiana Department of Revenue, appointed to the Board of Ethics as well as the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. She is currently in her third term as the President of the Republican Women of Bossier.