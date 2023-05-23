Optimist Club of Bossier Awards Thousands in Teacher Grants

Ten Bossier Parish teachers are beginning their summer on the receiving end of $10,000 in grants to make their future classroom projects for the 2023-24 school year a reality.



Today, the Optimist Club of Bossier City once again lived up to its organizational motto “A Friend of Youth,” investing in the educators that engage and inspire the nearly 23,000 students that attend Bossier Schools. The Optimist Club Teacher Grant program enabled 56 Bossier Parish educators to submit proposals for classroom and instructional needs and 10 were chosen to receive $1,000 each. This brings the Optimist Club of Bossier City’s investment in Bossier Schools and the community to more than a half-million dollars.



Elementary school recipients are: Johnna Kunath, Meadowview; and Angi Reger, Legacy. Middle school winners are: Courtney Feliciano, Elm Grove; Matthew Graham, Rusheon; and Elizabeth Vance, Cope. Those receiving grants from Bossier Parish high schools include: Melanie Rosier, Airline; Michelle Doolittle, Bossier High Virtual School; Katelin Breaux, Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL); and Julie Malone, BPSTIL. And being awarded on behalf of Bossier Schools’ Talented Arts Program is Deanna Glaze.



“For more than 30 years, the Optimist Club of Bossier City has shown unwavering support for our teachers and made a tremendous investment in student learning that is unparalleled,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “We could not be more grateful for our partnership with the Optimists and the longevity of the teacher grant program that has literally impacted tens of thousands of young people and contributed to their success over the past three decades.”