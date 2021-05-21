Optimist Club of Bossier City gifts $40,000 to Bossier teachers

The Optimist Club of Bossier City has once again lived up to its organizational motto “A Friend of Youth” by gifting Bossier Parish teachers with $40,000 for classroom projects to increase student engagement and learning.



Fifteen grants were funded at 11 schools and to the Talented Arts Program to purchase books, technology, musical instruments and other materials. Since the Optimist Club of Bossier City began presenting its teacher grant program 29 years ago, Bossier Parish educators have been awarded more than $522,000 to bring classroom enhancements and learning opportunities to life for students.



Elementary school teacher recipients of this year’s Optimist Club Teacher Grants are: Jessica Armstrong, Legacy; Britney Hutchison and Shelley Moore, Plantation Park; Marissa Marrero, Sun City; Holli McHan, W.T. Lewis; and Linda Morgan, Benton Intermediate.



Middle school teachers receiving grants are: Laura Rabey and Ashley Holliday, Benton Middle; Marie Boudreaux and Tiffany Bruton, Cope; Rhonda Samuels, Cope; Rebekah Gibbs, Elm Grove; and Noel Spring, Rusheon.



High school winners are: Jennifer Duman and Michaela Meredith, Haughton; David Brown, Haughton; Martha Claire Lepore, Parkway; and Mark Burt and Katie Phillips in the Talented Arts Program.



“Bossier Schools does not have a better friend or better partner than the Bossier Optimists,” Superintendent Mitch Downey said. “We cannot say ‘thank you’ enough for what they have done. The Optimists have truly put their money where their mouth is. Their support of our teachers and students is just another example of how they do that.”



Each week, members of the Optimist Club operate Bingo games to raise money specifically for the Bossier Parish Teacher Grant program.

Grants were awarded virtually (photo(s) below).