Optimum Classic Championship bodybuilding event set for Saturday in Shreveport

The Optimum Classic Championship bodybuilding competition is set for Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center.

The event, which features men’s and women’s divisions for both professionals and amateurs, is an International Federation Bodybuilding and Fitness/National Physique Committee Qualifier.

Men’s IFBB prejudging begins at 9 a.m. with NPC prejudging starting at 10. Women’s IFBB prejudging begins at 11 with NPC prejudging starting at noon.

There will be competition in physique, figure and bikini divisions.

The finals start at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3.

The event is part of the Fit for Life Sports Weekend. Fit for Life executive director Robert “Super-Mann” Blount is the Optimum Classic’s director.

The Optimum Classic Championship is a Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission event.

For ticket information go to optimumclassic.com.