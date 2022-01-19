Orchard Apartments Shooting

On January 18, 2022 Bossier City Patrol officers responded to a shooting at the Orchard Apartments, 4850 Shed Rd. A 49 year old male was shot in through the hand with the bullet lodging in his leg. This shooting occurred during the course of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the complex. The victim was transported to Ochsners Hospital for treatment and is now listed in stable condition.



The Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation and developed a suspect in the crime.



On January 19, 2022 members of the Bossier City Violent Crimes Unit, Special Operations Services, and US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force apprehended the suspect, Jason Williams, in the 2000 block of North Hearne in Shreveport. Williams was arrested on a warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder with a bond of $350,000. He will be transferred to the Bossier Parish Max after booking in Shreveport.