Order of Events for Deputy Collins Funeral Service

Thursday – Visitation – tonight

1st Bossier – begins at 5pm ends at 8pm -Media will not be allowed in the sanctuary Deputy Collins loaded into hearse and escorted to Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery for Sea of Blue processional Law enforcement agent lead the processional from 1st Bossier to Hill Crest with overhead lights on…traffic will be shut down on the east bound lane at the major intersections as the processional proceeds

Friday – Funeral Services at First Bossier July 16 beginning at 11 am – Media will be staged at a designated location inside the sanctuary

Officer Processional into Sanctuary Deputy Collins Final Salute Tributes and Eulogy Last Call/End of Watch Webster Sheriff Office and Doyline P.D. Pass by Law Enforcement exit sanctuary Officers salute and bagpipes play as family exits the church and while Deputy Collins is loaded into the hearse. Funeral escort begins – traffic will be shut down on both east and west bound lanes at the major intersections as the processional proceeds Casket exchange at Louisiana Downs – tentatively set for the exchange to take place on the outside (right) of Highway 80 at Louisiana Downs

Graveside Service Hillcrest Cemetery – Media will be staged at a designated location