O’Reilly Auto Parts Opens New Store in Bossier City

The Friendliest Parts Store in Town™ has

opened in Bossier City, and O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., (“O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY) is

welcoming new customers with a big sale.



The store is located at 4940 Barksdale Blvd., and will be hosting a grand opening

celebration:



 O’Reilly Auto Parts Grand Opening

 Friday, August 25

 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Anjaleate White, store manager, on behalf of the entire company, will present a check to

Every Warrior during the event. O’Reilly believes in supporting the communities it

serves, and is pleased to help this worthwhile organization.



The grand opening sale prices run from Aug. 16 to 29, 2023. When you stop in, you’ll

find knowledgeable Professional Parts People® who stand by what they sell with a low-

price guarantee and the best manufacturer’s warranty in the industry. With a nearby

distribution center, parts that aren’t immediately available in the store typically arrive

later that day or the very next day.



To find the newest O’Reilly Auto Parts location, or the one nearest to you, visit

oreillyauto.com