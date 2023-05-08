Organizations come together to put a dent in hunger

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



Teaming up to fight hunger in Bossier Parish, Bossier Schools and Brookshire’s made a generous donation to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Food Pantry today.



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said “People need food year around and this is kinda the off season for food drives. So it’s really, really important to have one this time of year. I can’t say enough for everybody involved. To the children, the schools, our people, Brookshire’s and everybody involved. Thank you.”



As part of Bossier Schools’ i3 Art Expo, 12 school teams designed and built structures from canned goods donated by Brookshire’s.



Schools collected thousands of additional food items to build bigger structures, all of which were donated to the BPSO Food Pantry to help senior citizens and others in need.