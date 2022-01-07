Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Case Results in Sentences of 58+ Years in Prison for Six Individuals

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the

completion of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

Robert Edward Simpson, 49, of Benton, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief Judge

S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of

supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute

methamphetamine. Simpson was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $25,000.

Simpson and five others were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking

charges in October 2020. On June 24, 2021, Simpson pleaded guilty and admitted to

conspiring with Thomas Shane Benefield, Tania Cedillo, Rosa Palacios a/k/a “Mama,”

Casey Head, and Tanya Simpson-Procell, to distribute and possess with intent to

distribute methamphetamine.

Agents with FBI’s Northwest Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force conducted an

investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Simpson and his co-defendants. They

were able to obtain an order granting permission to wiretap Simpson’s phone which led

agents to learn that Simpson’s drug suppliers were Cedillo and Palacios, who were from

the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Intercepted phone conversations showed that Simpson made

trips at least once a week to the Dallas area and pick up large quantities of

methamphetamine from the different suppliers. Benefield and Simpson-Procell both

helped Simpson distribute methamphetamine to many different buyers and Head was a

regular multi-ounce buyer. Agents obtained evidence that on March 11, 2020, Simpson

sold 55.7 grams of methamphetamine to an individual in Shreveport. He was arrested on

June 18, 2020 and admitted to buying methamphetamine in the Dallas area and

distributing it in the Shreveport/Bossier City area.

The following co-defendants have each already been sentenced:

Thomas Shane Benefield, 46, of Bossier City, was previously sentenced to

168 months (14 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release,

for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Casey Head, 39, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was previously sentenced to 60

months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy

to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Tania Cedillo, 35, of Dallas, Texas, was previously sentenced to 57 months

in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to

distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Rosa Palacios a/k/a “Mama,” 52, of Dallas, Texas, was previously

sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release,

for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute

methamphetamine.

Tanya Simpson-Procell, 48, of Bossier City, was previously sentenced to

110 months (9 years, 2 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised

release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute

methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Northwest Louisiana Violent Crime Task

Force, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and was

prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Aaron Crawford and Mike Shannon.

This effort is part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force

(OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level

criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led,

intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF

Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.